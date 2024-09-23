Housed in a meticulously restored 19th-century building, the hotel offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern elegance, providing guests with an experience that combines the city’s heritage with contemporary comforts. The official opening was a three-day affair, with each day showcasing a different theme and attracting a diverse guest list.

Guests from around the globe joined local celebrities in celebrating the opening of the property—the first Kimpton in Eastern Europe and the first designed by world-renowned designer Marcel Wanders, who personally attended the event.

The first day of the event commenced with a formal series of speeches, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a standing reception. Among others, Mario Maxeiner, managing director of Northern Europe, InterContinental Hotel Group and the designer himself, Marcel Wanders gave a speech.

Attendees were then invited to explore the hotel’s interiors and participate in curated programs that highlighted the offerings of Kimpton BEM Budapest. The evening culminated in a special gastronomic experience, curated by executive chef Attila Fehér and his team, who presented a selection of dishes from the acclaimed Agos restaurant. Guests were also treated to a champagne tasting by Charles Heidsieck, complemented by a live orchestra performing reimagined film scores and popular hits.

Special White Party Marks Grand Opening

The highlight of the festivities was the Grand Opening Party on September 12. The guests, dressed in white from head to toe, highlighted the striking design, further drawing attention to Wanders’ work.

At the Agos restaurant’s exclusive sake station, guests enjoyed a martini inspired by KAY Sake, offering a balance of pure water and the finest rice, created exclusively for this event. In the Turul Chamber Room, a water sommelier guided guests through a one-of-a-kind water-tasting experience, paying homage to the renowned Bar Huso, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the evening.

The renowned DJ Dimitri from Paris set the tone for the White Party, while guests enjoyed live music and interactive cocktail demonstrations at Bar Huso on the final day. Across all three days, visitors had the opportunity to explore an exhibition showcasing the hotel’s history and interior design inspirations, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the restoration process and the creative vision behind the design elements.

“It is with immense pleasure that we officially open the Kimpton BEM Budapest and share this exceptional destination with the world,” said Attila AE Domby, general manager. “This hotel is not just a place to stay but an invitation to explore Budapest while immersing oneself in the city’s rich history and forward-looking vision. We are confident that the Kimpton BEM Budapest will soon become an integral part of Budapest’s cultural landscape, offering unforgettable memories to both local and international guests.”