Held annually at the historic Buda Castle, the festival has become a cornerstone of Budapest’s cultural calendar, attracting thousands of visitors eager to discover the best of Hungary’s winemaking tradition. With over 100 Hungarian wineries participating, the event offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of wines, from full-bodied reds to crisp whites, and even sparkling wines that are gaining recognition on the international stage.

A Feast for Wine Lovers

The Budapest Wine Festival isn’t just about tasting wines – it’s about immersing yourself in Hungarian culture. Visitors can explore the Buda Castle grounds while enjoying a glass of wine, making the most of the festival’s picturesque setting. This year, the festival continues its tradition of providing exclusive experiences, such as the expanded VIP zones, which include the lively “Mitiszol? Party VIP” and the more relaxed “Hankook VIP Lounge” where guests can unwind with live jazz music from Jazzy Radio DJs.

The festival will also feature pop-up wine tastings, where international visitors can now participate in English-language programs at the VinAgora Interactive Wine Area. This section of the event offers educational tastings designed to deepen one’s understanding of wine, all in a fun, approachable manner. With games and challenges, guests can put their wine knowledge to the test.

Georgia: A Special Guest from the Cradle of Wine

This year’s festival also brings a special international focus: Georgia, often referred to as the birthplace of wine, will be the guest of honor. With a winemaking tradition that dates back over 8,000 years, Georgia’s unique amber wines, made using ancient methods, will be on display. Festivalgoers can sample these distinctive wines and enjoy traditional Georgian cuisine, including khachapuri, hinkali, and mtsvadi, while taking in performances of Georgian music and dance.

A Culinary Journey

As always, the Budapest Wine Festival pairs its wines with an array of gastronomic delights. Visitors can expect to find everything from local Hungarian favorites to international dishes. For those seeking something new, this year’s festival will feature a range of street food options and fine-dining experiences. The culinary offerings include oysters paired with champagne at the “Osztrigasommelier” stand, fresh meat dishes from the Breier Farm, and a variety of cheeses from Raclette by Lili.

The Spar stand will once again be a focal point for food and wine lovers. On September 14, industry experts from some of Hungary’s top wineries, including Chateau Dereszla, Gere Attila Winery, and Törley Sparkling Wine Cellar, will engage in discussions about current trends in the wine and sparkling wine markets. Spar, a long-time supporter of the festival, is also offering discounted tickets to customers who spend more than HUF 15,000 at their stores prior to the event.

VIP Exclusivity and Sunday Brunch

For those looking for a more exclusive experience, the VIP zones offer private lounges, live music, and premium wine and champagne tastings. The “Mitiszol? Party VIP” will feature internationally renowned DJs spinning from Thursday to Saturday, while the “Hankook VIP Lounge” will provide a more laid-back atmosphere with live jazz performances each evening.

A new addition this year is the Sunday Brunch on September 15, a luxurious way to close out the festival. Held on the terraces of the Főőrség and Lovarda, the brunch will offer a selection of rare champagnes, unlimited food and wine, and the opportunity to participate in the traditional Georgian sabrage – the dramatic technique of opening a champagne bottle with a saber.

A Commitment to Sustainability

The Budapest Wine Festival is also making strides in sustainability. This year, the festival’s signature wine glass holders, which are designed to be worn around the neck, are crafted by local artisans at the Tiszabura Sewing Workshop. Visitors can purchase these holders and other handmade goods from the Maltese Charity’s “Máltai Manufaktúra” stall, supporting communities in need.

Additionally, the festival’s food truck, emblazoned with the Maltese Charity’s logo, will serve up delicious meals with a social mission. Proceeds from the truck and the charity’s annual wine auction will go toward renovating a historical building in Szécsény, transforming it into a cultural and community center for disadvantaged residents.

Tickets and Practical Information

Tickets for the Budapest Wine Festival are available both in advance and on-site, with prices ranging from HUF 6,500 to 8,900, depending on the day. Each ticket includes a crystal-tasting glass, a glass holder, and a sample of award-winning wines from the VinAgora International Wine Competition.

The festival opens on Thursday, September 12, from 2 p.m. to midnight. On Friday and Saturday, the event runs from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., and on Sunday, the final day, it closes at 10 p.m.. The Sunday Brunch, however, starts earlier, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the festival, including detailed schedules and wine listings, visit the official website at www.aborfesztival.hu.