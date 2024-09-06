Malkovich will be the narrator of the performance dubbed The Infamous Ramirez Hoffman which is based on a novel by Roberto Bolano.

The piece will be performed with Hungarian overtitles three times at the House of Music: from 6 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on November 17 and from 8.30 p.m. on November 18.

Terenkova’s chamber trio will perform music by, among others, Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Vivaldi, Max Richter, and Eric Satie, and the performances will be followed by short question-and-answer sessions with the actor and the audience.

John Malkovich is an acclaimed actor known for his versatile and often intense performances across film, theater, and television. With a career spanning over four decades, he has earned praise for his roles in films such as Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, and In the Line of Fire, showcasing his ability to portray complex, often enigmatic characters.

His distinctive voice and commanding presence have make him a sought-after figure in both Hollywood and independent cinema even today.