Visiting the exhibition is recommended to all art lovers, especially to those captivated by some aspect of South Korean culture.

In recent years, the East Asian country has been under an unprecedented spotlight, catalyzed by the rise of K-pop, the appeal of authentic cuisine, unique beauty care practices, film artistry, exceptional series, and, of course, the presence of traditional Korean art forms in the Western world.

The increasingly popular Art Corner exhibition series is now focusing on South Korea with stunning contemporary artworks selected by Kálmán Makláry Fine Arts gallery as a collaborative partner. The four artists, Hur Kyung-Ae, Ilhwa Kim, Lim Dong-Lak, and Suh Jeong-Min, come from different generations, yet all reach back to traditional craftsmanship, cultural heritage, and Eastern philosophies. In many showcased art pieces, Western techniques meet Eastern traditions, resulting in a unique, dual harmony. This represents a proud exploration of identity and adherence to tradition in a modern, progressive way.

Each of the four artists presents a vibrant color palette, with shades appearing within a basic color spectrum, making the surfaces more contrasting and exciting. Painting or sculpture? While exploring the use of hanji paper, we often find ourselves phrasing this question. The entire Colorful Korea exhibition pushes and crosses spatial, temporal, technical, or even philosophical boundaries. The dynamics of all four artists reflect a universal joy that transcends cultures. The Art Corner’s South Korea-focused exhibition is the kind that spreads knowledge while awakening a zest for life.

The exhibition is free to visit from September 19 to December 8, 2024, at the spaces of Hotel Clark Budapest and Leo Bistro restaurant.