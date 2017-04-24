Deloitte Hungary names new CEO

BBJ

András Fülöp has been appointed CEO of Deloitte Hungary, taking effect on June 1, replacing Gábor Gion in the position, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Fülöp has been working for Deloitte for 23 years, and has been financial services industry leader for Central Europe since 2015.

“The most important task we are facing is to add more - even if surprising - products next to the traditional big four in the Hungarian market,” said Fülöp. “Successful Hungarian solutions need to be taken to international markets. To mention a few, Deloitte is the second biggest digital agency in the world, and hundreds of our colleagues are working on developing blockchain solutions. In Central Europe, Deloitte Legal is one of the biggest law firms, and one of our most successful and fastest-growing EMEA-level IT security counselor centers is in Budapest,” he added.

Gion ran the Budapest office for more than eight years. Under his lead, the initial staff numbers of around 300 had almost doubled by 2017. Gion will focus on the relationship with the government of Hungary and continue working as head of the EMEA region. Balázs Mérth takes over Fülöpʼs former position.