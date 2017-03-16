CMS Hungary names new German professionals

BBJ

Andreas Köhler has been appointed partner and head of CEE German projects at CMS Hungary, taking effect from March 16, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. He is joined by senior associate and native German and Hungarian speaker, Gabor M. Toth.

Köhler brings more than 15 years of experience working on region-wide transactions, dispute resolution, commercial, and employment matters on behalf of international, in particular, German, Austrian and Swiss clients. He is based in Budapest and will work closely with regional practice and sector heads in the CEE & DACH regions and beyond.

He joins CMS from Dentons in Budapest, where he was head of the Hungarian Corporate and Commercial practice and co-head of the firm’s global German practice.

Senior associate Toth, who will work with the commercial and German desk groups, joins Köhler at CMS in Budapest.

“German, Austrian and Swiss companies are key investors in the region and Andreas’ experience is a perfect fit with our strategy to expand our offering for these clients on a cross-border basis. Andreas and Gabor both have outstanding reputations in the market and having them on board will further deepen CMS’ leading position in the region,” said Dora Petranyi, CEE managing director.

“Our German, Austrian, Swiss and CEE offices are recognized leaders in their local markets. I am confident that Andreas’ tremendous experience working with investors, developers and large companies from diverse sectors will ensure that we are well placed to maximize on opportunities across the region. We are delighted to welcome Andreas and Gabor to the team,” said Iain Batty, head of the CEE commercial practice.

“I am excited to be joining CMS, alongside my colleague Gabor. The region continues to be very active, and CMS’ strong presence and experience in the market will provide fantastic opportunities for us to further develop the German practice,” said Köhler.