Strabag PFS to work on office building management portfolio

BBJ

Strabag Property and Facility Services Zrt. will further extend the value of its office building management portfolio through an order it has recently received, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The company will perform the comprehensive management tasks of the buildings belonging to the real estate portfolio of HGA Capital.

Based on the three-year contract awarded, Strabag PFS will be responsible for the technical management, cleaning and security tasks of six class “A” office buildings (Infopark B, C, I, Andrássy 11, 12 and Oktogon buildings), from 1 January 1, 2017.

Strabag PFS is responsible for 360,000 sqm of office space, the latest deal extending that by 45,000 sqm, further strengthening its market-leading role.

In total Strabag manages more than 3.7 million sqm of real estate and a further 8 million sqm outdoor areas.