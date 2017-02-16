V4 marketing professionals, tourism officials meet in Warsaw

BBJ

Representatives of the Visegrád Four countries held a tourism summit in Warsaw on February 14 and 15, where marketing leaders and tourism officials discussed and confirmed tourism strategies and marketing plans for the year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The other V4 countries besides Hungary - the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - are in the top ten list of source countries in terms of tourists arriving in Hungary, therefore the partnership is very important, said Péter Princzinger, deputy chief of development at the Hungarian Tourism Agency.

The press statement noted that the V4 partnership has elevated significance in terms of Hungary’s record tourism figures in 2016. The statement noted that this year is especially important for Hungary as it takes over the rotating presidency of the V4 from Poland in July.