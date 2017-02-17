Szijjártó opens Hungarian embassy in New Zealand

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó officially opened the Hungarian Embassy in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, on Friday, the minister told Hungarian news agency MTI over the phone.

Szijjártó and New Zealand Attorney-General Chris Finlayson open the Hungarian Embassy in Wellington (photo: MTI / Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

The embassy will help enhance Hungaryʼs presence in the Pacific region, promote trade relations and effectively enforce economic policy objectives, Szijjártó said. Hungary is the eighth European Union country to open an embassy in New Zealand, and the second Central European country after Poland, he added.

Szijjártó noted the potential for cooperation with New Zealand in car and machinery manufacturing, water management and water technology, and thermal water-related infrastructure developments.

He added that Eximbank has opened a USD 720 million credit line to help Hungarian companies enter the New Zealand market.

Hungaryʼs exports to that country increased by 12% last year compared to 2015, to exceed USD 50 mln, Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó added that he also held talks with his New Zealand counterpart Murray McCully and Attorney-General Chris Finlayson.

The Hungarian minister said he started talks on several bilateral agreements including one on avoiding double taxation.

During the day, Szijjártó also opened a Hungary-New Zealand business forum in Auckland.