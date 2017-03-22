Could pro-Trump propaganda originate from Hungary?

Christian Keszthelyi

Far-right millionaire Jim Dowson has allegedly confirmed that his “Patriotic News Agency” and other networks that reportedly spread pro-Trump propaganda, have their bases in Hungary and Serbia, according to a recent report by the Guardian.

A former financial backer of the British National Party and former member of Britain First, Dowson, confirmed he will be deploying his “Patriotic News Agency” and “other networks with their bases in Hungary and Serbia” to support Scottish independence and promote Scottish separatism, which is becoming a hot topic after the Brexit vote last year.

Dowson reportedly said he would be directing the pro-independence online media campaign from his bases in Hungary and Serbia as well as in Britain, including from an office in Stirling, the Guardian said.

The newspaper alleges that Dowson’s social media group promoted pro-Trump “news” during the last stages of last year’s U.S. presidential campaign, including several conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton.