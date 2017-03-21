Parliament confirms two MC members

MTI – Econews

Parliament on Tuesday elected Bianka Parragh and György Kocziszky to the rate-setting Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB). MPs confirmed both of the council members with a vote of 110 ayes, 35 nays and 21 abstentions.

Parragh and Kocziszky took their oaths in Parliament after the vote.

Parragh, an adjunct professor at Hungaryʼs National University of Public Service, replaces János Béla Cinkotai, whose mandate expires on March 22. Kocziszky was already a member of the council and his term was renewed.

By law, the Monetary Council must have 5-9 members who may include the MNB governor and deputy governors, as well as external members who are elected by Parliament for six years with a vote of more than 50% of the MPs present. The number of external members must exceed the number of internal members.