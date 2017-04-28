Ritz-Carlton to host after hours event for AmCham members

Sarah Sunday

The five-star Ritz-Carlton Budapest will be hosting an American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) networking event on May 9. The event will begin with opening remarks from AmCham and Ritz-Carlton representatives, during which time complimentary refreshments and finger foods will be provided. Guests will then be encouraged to network with fellow AmCham members before taking part in a tour of the house.

The event is exclusively for AmCham members and is free of charge, although organizers will only be accepting two individuals from each member company in order to create a diverse variety of participants. Seats will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. In order to register, email peter.kovacs@amcham.hu no later than May 2, 2017.