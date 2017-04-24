Retail sales growth slows to 0.8% in February

BBJ

The volume of sales in Hungaryʼs retail shops increased by 0.8% in February according to raw data, and by 0.9% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of 2016, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said today in a second estimate of data.

The second estimate was 0.3 percentage points lower than the figure published in the first estimate. A high base effect was seen playing a role in the slowing growth.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, did not change in specialized and non-specialized food shops, while it rose by 3.2% in non-food retail shops and by 0.7% in automotive fuel retail, according to the KSH.

Sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 688 billion at current prices, according to the KSH. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 48% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 35% and 17%, respectively, the KSH added.

In the January-February period, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 2.3%. Sales volume rose by 1.7% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 3.5% in non-food retail trade and by 3.7% in automotive fuel retail, compared to the corresponding period of 2016.