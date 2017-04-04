Retail sales in Hungary grow 1% in February

Hungary’s retail sales volume growth slowed to 1% in February, according to raw data, and by 1.2% adjusted for calendar effects, as compared to the same month a year earlier, according to a first estimate of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today. The KSH attributes the low growth figure chiefly to a high base effect.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 0.2% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 3.1% in non-food retail shops, and by 2.1% in automotive fuel retail, the KSH said.

In the January-February period, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 2.5% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, the KSH added.