OAH extends Paks 3 block lifespan

BBJ

The operating life of the number three block of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks has been extended by another 20 years, under a permit issued by the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH), news agency MTI reported.

The block went online in 1986 and the operating permit for it had been due to expire at the end of this year. Currently Paks has four blocks. The plant accounts for approximately 53% of electricity generated domestically.

The OAH has already extended the lifespan of the number one and number two blocks by another two decades past their originally planned 30 years, and an application for extending the lifespan of the fourth block, which expires at the end of next year, was submitted in November, MTI reported.