KSH confirms retail trade up more than 5% in June and H1

BBJ

A second reading of data confirmed that, in June, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 5.7% compared to the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported. In the first half of the year, sales rose 5.2% compared to H1 in 2015, KSH confirmed.

Adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales rose by 3.4% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.7% in non-food retail shops and by 3.6% in automotive fuel retailing, KSH said.

The volume of sales in the national retail trade network as well as in mail order and internet retailing increased by 5.7%, according to KSH.