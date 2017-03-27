Hungary’s natural decrease rises sharply in January

BBJ

Due to slightly fewer births and the mortality rate rising sharply in January compared to a year earlier, Hungary’s natural decrease - the population decline measured by subtracting the birth rate from the mortality rate - was up to 6,381 persons in January, 2,323 more than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday in a first release of data.

In January 2017, some 7,683 children were born, 0.5% fewer than in January 2016, while the number of deaths was 14,064, which meant a significant increase of 19% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

There were 9.2 live births and 16.9 deaths per thousand inhabitants. The former was 0.1 per thousand down and the latter 2.8 per thousand up on one year before, as a result of which the rate of natural decrease rose by 2.8 per thousand to 7.7 per thousand, according to the KSH.

The number of marriages fell in January compared to the same period of the previous year. The marriage rate of 1.7 per thousand was 0.1 per thousand lower than a year earlier, the KSH reported.