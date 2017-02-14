Hungarian kids worried about their future, says poll

BBJ

Some 69.5% of Hungarian children are worried about their future, according to a poll conducted by childrenʼs rights civil organization SOS Gyermekfalvak with the involvement of 1,000 secondary school students around the whole country, Hungarian online news portal 444.hu reported.

While every third child claiming to be from a rich family had concerns about their future, the ratio grew to 81% in the case of children claiming to live in a poor family, the study found. In the case of children coming from what was described as average families, 73% said they had concerns about their future.

The three most important factors children defined in relation to their future lives were having a good job (74.7%), having a healthy relationship/marriage (60.8%), and being happy (40.3%).

Every tenth child participating in the poll said they were planning their future abroad. Children who said having a big house or car is important were in the minority, the organization added.

Half of the respondents said they were very afraid of failing to gain admission to university, while every third child was very afraid of failing at school.

Some 46% were afraid of becoming unemployed, while 40% were afraid of not having a family, the study’s findings revealed.