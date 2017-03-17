Gov’t puts over EUR 1 mln into national stand at CeBIT

The Hungarian government is supporting local companiesʼ presence at this yearʼs CeBIT technology fair in Hanover with HUF 340 million, the commissioner for the coordinator of the national stand at the trade show said on Thursday, national wire service MTI reported.

The 400 square-meter national stand is bigger and better than any of Hungaryʼs earlier presences at CeBIT, said Tamás Deutsch, the Prime Ministerʼs commissioner for the Digital Welfare Program.

Twenty-one Hungary companies are showing at CeBIT, which takes place on March 20-24, he said. More than 3,000 businesses are showing at the fair, which is expected to draw over 200,000 professionals, he added.

Talk-a-Bot, one of the companies exhibiting at the fair, will issue regular updates about events at the national stand, said Managing Director Ákos Deliága.

In addition to Talk-a-Bot, also present at the fair will be consumer advice application maker AISS Technologies, security printing company ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt., self-driving car test track operator Autóipari Próbapálya Zala, digital storyteller BOOKR Kids, automated home brewer maker Brewie, 3D printing and software developer Craftunique, enterprise analysis company Dat-Cor, cashless payment company Festipay, interview app maker Indivizo, mobile mapping company InterMap, digital vehicle management company Konetik, device designer Maform, mechanical and digital design company MechatroMotive, remote monitoring device maker MOHAnet Mobilsystems, IT consultant Mortoff, national infocommunications service provider NISZ, digital publishing platform maker PublishDrive, enterprise mobile application maker Scolvo, software maker SOFTIC, and website and application designer Webapix.