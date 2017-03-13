21 Hungarian companies to attend tech fair in Hanover

MTI – Econews

Twenty-one Hungarian companies are showing at this yearʼs CeBIT technology fair in Hanover, according to Design Terminal, a nonprofit agency that offers business and cultural talent management services, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Exhibitors at CeBIT, the worldʼs largest and most internationally represented computer expo, held each year on the Hanover fairground, have enjoyed the support of a cooperative effort from state-owned companies, institutions and civil services, as well as domestic and foreign-owned companies, Design Terminal said.

The government’s Digital Welfare Program is coordinating what it described as an “extraordinary” Hungarian presence at the fair.