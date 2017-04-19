San Benedetto Hungary eyes HUF 3 bln capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian mineral water producer Magyarvíz, the 100% unit of Italyʼs San Benedetto, plans to spend HUF 3 billion on expanding the production capacity of its Mizse trade mark, distribution director Zoltán Balog told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The investment will increase the production capacity of Mizse mineral water by 100 million bottles to exceed 300 million bottles annually, and will add ten people to the current workforce of 53 employees.

The new line is scheduled to start to operate in January of next year.

Magyarvíz net sales revenue rose 3.6% overall to HUF 6.6 bln in 2016, of which Mizse sales rose 10% to HUF 3.3 bln, MTI was told. Mizse represents about 30% of the Hungarian mineral water market, Magyarvíz said.

After-tax profit looks likely to have risen 40% in 2016 from HUF 326 million in 2015, the company told MTI.