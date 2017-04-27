Richter shareholders approve HUF 106-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter approved payment of a HUF 106-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The dividend fund comes to HUF 19.8 bln. The remaining HUF 34.7 bln of last yearʼs earnings will go into profit reserves.

Last year, shareholders approved a HUF 72-per-share dividend on 2015 earnings.

Shareholders holding a little more than 53% in the company were present at the AGM.

During a break at the meeting, CEO Erik Bogsch told journalists that Richter would concentrate first of all on its womenʼs healthcare and biosimilar products this year. Richter continues to aim to expand its portfolio and is looking for new licences to take over as well as acquisitions, he said. The company has no concrete acquisition targets at present, he added.

Richter sees revenue rising on markets in Western Europe and the United States, he said. Markets in Latin America could start expanding in two-to-three years, he added.