MOM Park says new operator to take over multiplex

Christian Keszthelyi

Although Andrea Buda, marketing director of movie theater operator Cinema City, reportedly told Hungarian news agency MTI that the company is still negotiating on the operation of the multiplex in the MOM Park shopping mall, a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by MOM Park says the movie theater is set for a change of operator.

Buda addressed the issue with MTI after reports earlier suggested that Cinema City was about to lose its contract to operate the facility in MOM Park. Buda told the news agency that negotiations have been ongoing on the contract between MOM and Cinema City for months and a conclusion has not yet been reached.

However, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal by communications agency HPS Experience on behalf of MOM Park, the mall says its cinema will be operated by Cinema City only until January 23, when operations will be taken over by an international company new to the country. The press statement says that renovation works at the cinema will start after January 23, with further information related to the cinema to be issued subsequently.

Commenting on the issue to MTI, Buda recalled that Cinema City’s contract with the nearby Mammut mall expired in October and was never renewed. Currently the company operates a total of 19 cinemas in Hungary and is planning to make further investments in the country.