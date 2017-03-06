Miskolc transport firm auctions trams online

BBJ

The Miskolc Urban Transportation Company — Miskolc Városi Közlekedési Zrt. — is selling trams through an online auction, according to Hungarian online news portal hvg.hu.

The Czech-made Tatra trams on sale were manufactured between 1986 and 1990. According to the seller, the 30-meter, 38-ton heavy vehicles can carry almost 300 passengers and are “outstandingly reliable,” having run 1-1.5 million kilometers.

According to Intergavel Kft., the company responsible for the auction, similar Tatra KT8D5 vehicles have served duty in many Czech cities, and in Košice, Pyongyang, Sarajevo, Moscow, Volgograd and Strausberg. The company therefore imagines that foreign bidders may take the trams. It also believes the trams could be used in the hospitality business.

The Hungarian online daily noted that Intergavel’s website advertises such trams for prices in the range of EUR 8,000-25,000.