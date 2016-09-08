Dairy Alföldi Tejʼs revenue up 7% in 2015

MTI – Econews

Dairy company Alföldi Tejʼs revenue climbed 7% to nearly HUF 43 billion last year, making it the market leader in Hungary, Managing Director Tibor Mélykúti said at an annual roadshow organized by supermarket chain Coop, news agency MTI reported today.

Alföldi Tej processes 330 million liters of milk a year at its dairies in Debrecen and Székesfehérvár, in the east and west of the country, respectively, Mélykúti said. Members of the group, owned by 101 parties, account for 28% of raw milk produced in Hungary, he added.



Alföldi Tejʼs output has risen about 20% yearly since it was founded in 2003, and the pace of growth is expected to continue this year, Mélykúti said. Revenue growth is targeted for at least 1.5% this year, he added.