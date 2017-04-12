BP SSC starts operations in Szeged

MTI – Econews

The new shared services center (SSC) of British multinational oil and gas company BP started initial operations in Szeged on Tuesday in temporary offices, the companyʼs PR agency told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The permanent office building of the shared services center (SSC), a refurbished building of a local clothes manufacturing plant, will be inaugurated in September.

BP is investing HUF 8 billion in the SSC, while the Hungarian government is supporting the investment with a HUF 1.9 bln grant.

The company will have 270 employees at its base in Szeged by the end of the year. By 2020 this number is expected to rise to 500, according to the companyʼs announcement last September.

BPʼs shared services centers in the capital and Szeged, under the companyʼs Global Business Services Europe organization, will offer financial, accounting, procurement, tax, HR, exchange trading and customer relations services.