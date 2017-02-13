Audi agrees to raise wages, union says

BBJ

The management of Audi Hungaria, the German car manufacturer’s Hungarian subsidiary, have managed to reach an agreement with the Audi Hungaria Independent Trade Union (AHFSZ) on wage increases for the year, according to reports.

Under the agreement, which the sides are scheduled to sign some time today, the base salary at Audi Hungaria’s local plant in Győr will be raised by HUF 30,000 retroactively from the start of this year, while an additional 3% of variable pay will be built into the base salary. As of next year, the base salary will be further increased by HUF 30,000, topped up with another 3% of variable pay.

Annual HUF 600,000 non-wage compensation from this year will grow to HUF 620,000 next year.

About 1,500 of the 11,500 workers at Audi Hungaria’s plant in Győr held a two-hour strike following failed wage negotiations on January 26. Péter Lőre, director of communications at Audi Hungaria, said that the strike resulted in a drop in production but will not affect deliveries to customers. The plant puts out 8,000 engines on a daily basis.