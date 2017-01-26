Audi’s Hungarian plant hit by warning strike

Workers at Audi Hungaria’s plant in Győr held a two-hour strike this morning following failed wage negotiations, after the Audi Hungaria Independent Trade Union (AHFSZ) announced the strike late yesterday, according to reports.

The strike is taking place after leaders of the union were unable to reach an agreement on wages and bonuses at a meeting with management of the German car manufacturer, according to local news portal kisalfold.hu.

Péter Lőre, director of communications at Audi Hungaria, confirmed to the portal late yesterday that there would be a two-hour warning strike this morning.

Audi noted that its plant puts out 8,000 engines on a daily basis, and it is not yet known how the strike will affect today’s production, the portal reported.

Kisalfold.hu reported that the strike ended at 11 a.m. Thursday.