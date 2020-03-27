Zita Albert joins Cerha Hempel’s Budapest office

Bence Gaál

Cerha Hempelʼs Budapest office announced the appointment of Zita Albert as a partner in the companyʼs M&A team, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Albert has more than 15 yearsʼ experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and private equity transactions across the CEE region. She is also recognized by the leading legal ranking firms, such as Chambers & Partners and IFLR.

The expert is a graduate of the Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, and also attended the University of Leipzig in Germany on a one-year scholarship.

Over the course of her career, she worked in the M&A team of the Budapest office of White & Case and Dentons, and led the M&A team of Schoenherr Budapest for three years. She led a number of local and cross-border transactions in various industries and represented major local and international clients.

"I am happy to join one of the biggest law firms in Budapest, where my goal is to further develop the M&A team on the local market," Albert says. "Although the current situation in the world is full of challenges, I am excited about my new role and the tasks ahead of us."

Attila Dezső, the managing partner of Cerha Hempelʼs Budapest office adds, "I am always delighted to welcome a new partner with such outstanding experience. Zita has worked at some of the most prestigious law firms in the country over the last decade and her excellent knowledge and reputation on the M&A market will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the team and will help us increase our client base."