Zádori joins Dentons’ energy practice in Hungary and CEE

BBJ

Multinational law firm Dentons has strengthened its energy offering in Hungary and the CEE/SEE region with the recruitment of Eszter Zádori as partner, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Zádori will be based in Budapest. She has 20 years of experience in energy law. She advises major stakeholders in the energy sector, including transmission system operators (TSOs), natural gas producers, natural gas and electricity trading and sales companies, LPG distributors, as well as conventional and renewable power generation companies.

Dentons says that her experience in the energy sector extends from advising on complex commercial, M&A and arbitration matters to counseling in regulatory and compliance questions.

Prior to joining the company, Zádori practiced law at several international and local law firms. She also served as in-house legal counsel at energy giant E.ON in Budapest.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Eszter to our team in Budapest,” said Hungary Managing Partner István Réczicza, head of the office’s energy practice. “She adds significantly to our energy sector capabilities in Hungary and across CEE/SEE, as attested by her broad expertise in energy law matters. Her appointment demonstrates the role of our Budapest office as a hub for sector expertise and client service across the region.”