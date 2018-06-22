Wizz Air CEO in Entrepreneur of Year Final, Brazilian wins

Bence Gaál

Wizz Air’s József Váradi represented Hungary in the 2018 “EY World Entrepreneur of the Year” competition in Monte Carlo. The title was won by Brazilian businessman Rubens Menin .

Menin’s company, MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A (MRV), has become the largest real-estate developer in Latin America, building housing for low-income people. “I have been chasing the goal of providing their own homes for people who have only thought about it as an unattainable dream… I believe that economic power is not only about economy, but the development of society, which I want to pass on to the next generation as the legacy of MRV,” he said.



Wizz Air’s founder and CEO József Váradi, who won the competition’s Hungarian edition in 2017, was also present for the Monte Carlo final. Since its launch in 2003, Wizz Air has become CEE’s largest discount airline, having an almost 18% share of the market, and employing about 4,000 employees.

Organized by EY, one of the world’s biggest consulting firms, the World Entrepreneur of the Year competition is the grand final of the national Entrepreneur of the Year contests, the first of which was held in the United States in 1986. In Hungary, the event was first organized in 2003, with the winners going on to represent the country in the following year’s international competition.