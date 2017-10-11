Vodafone Hungary to seek new CEO

BBJ

Alexandre Froment-Curtil, the CEO of the Hungarian unit of mobile telecommunications service provider Vodafone, will leave to become CEO of Vodafone Egypt in January 2018, the company announced on Wednesday.

Froment-Curtil joined the Hungarian subsidiary of Vodafone in 2012 as deputy CEO for the retail business, and was appointed CEO last year.

Under his leadership, online news portal origo.hu cites the announcement as saying, the companyʼs primary objective has been to attain a high level of customer satisfaction through the introduction of innovative solutions and network improvements. Thanks to this, it adds, Vodafoneʼs results have improved on the domestic market and customer satisfaction is described as excellent.

Vodafone has started the process of selecting a successor, according to state news wire MTI.