Unilever appoints leader for Hungary, Adriatic region

Bence Gaál

Alberto Di-Leo has been appointed managing director of Unilever Hungary & Adria as of June 1, 2019, succeeding Regina Kuzmina. As a result of the appointment, Di-Leo becomes the member of the leadership team managing the Eastern Europe region.

Di-Leo joined Unilever Italy in 1997 and moved up the ranks in the organization, holding various roles in marketing from North America, through the United Kingdom to the Netherlands, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Over the last three years, he worked as head of ice cream and tea for Europe, leading teams across 20 markets. He will now hold responsibility for managing a region which consists of four countries: Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I am truly delighted to be moving together with my family to this great country and beautiful city of Budapest," says Di-Leo. "It will be my honor to join this highly successful team and build on what has been achieved thus far. The great portfolio of iconic and purposeful local brands like Baba, and strong global ones from Domestos to Dove, is one that can truly allow us to improve the lives of millions of Hungarians every day."

Di-Leo studied at the International School of London, and also earned a degree in marketing from Luiss University in Rome.