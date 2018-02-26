UEFA votes to make Csányi FIFA VP

BBJ

Sándor Csányi, Hungaryʼs richest businessman, chairman-CEO of OTP Bank , and head of the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSz), was named as vice president of FIFA, the international governing body of association football, at a congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Bratislava on Monday.

Csányi, 64, was nominated by UEFA to replace Ángel María Villar, the MLSz said on its website. Villar resigned last summer after being arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Hungaryʼs first billionaire was elected unanimously by the 55 UEFA member states. He will be named vice president officially at the FIFA Congress in Moscow in June, becoming the first Hungarian to be elected to the post.

"Itʼs important that the tendency whereby the big can become even bigger, while the smaller are left disproportionately behind at both club and national level, is reversed," Csányi was cited as saying on the MLSz website.

Csányi added that he will also work to see that good regulations result in young players gaining more opportunities, and that non-professional and womenʼs football gains strength in all parts of the world.