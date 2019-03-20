TriGranit appoints new CEO

The board of integrated real estate platform TriGranit has announced the appointment of Tom Lisiecki as the firmʼs new Chief Executive Officer, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tom Lisiecki



Lisiecki arrives in the position from Stockholm, where he served as the Chief Development Officer of CityCon. Prior to this, he spent some 13 years with TriGranit, working as Chief Investment Officer and country director for Poland in his last years before leaving, having been involved in all of TriGranit’s projects.

After serving for 18 years at TriGranit, most recently as CEO, Árpád Török leaves the company to pursue new opportunities outside the corporation. Eric Assimakopoulos, Chairman of the Board, said he is pleased to welcome Lisiecki.