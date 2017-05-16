Telenor Hungary welcomes new CMO, marketing directors

BBJ

Petra Stangl has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at telco Telenor Hungary to head its Marketing Division, while two additional directors have been named for the division, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal last week.

Stangl, an Austrian-born top executive, has more than 15 years of experience in the telecommunications sector in the region. She is an economist by education. She joined Austrian telecommunications incumbent Mobilkom Austria (today Telekom Austria) in 2000, where she held various marketing positions. She was responsible for customer loyalty, later appointed to Head of Consumer Marketing.

Stangl joined the Austrian-owned VIP Mobile in Serbia as Chief Marketing Officer in 2010, where she doubled the postpaid customer base. In 2012, she took the role of International Marketing Director at Telekom Austria, leading and managing the company’s international marketing activities in Central and Eastern Europe. In the past two years, Stangl worked as an independent business consultant for start-ups.

In her new position, Stangl will be responsible for the development of Telenor Hungary’s consumer postpaid and prepaid offers, the overall branding and positioning of Telenor, as well as the B2B sales and marketing units. She replaces Mike Michel as CMO, who left Telenor Hungary in January 2017.

In recent weeks two new directors have also been appointed to take over the responsibilities of Lukas Antos, Consumer Marketing Director of Telenor Hungary from 2013 to 2016, who moved to Telenor Myanmar in December 2016.

Mila Kusheva joins Telenor Hungary as Consumer Marketing Director from Telenor Bulgaria, where she was Consumer & SOHO Marketing Director. She has worked in telecommunications for 13 years, gathering wide-range marketing experience in many fields including corporate branding. She holds a bachelorʼs degree in marketing, advertising and business relations, and a masterʼs degree in international relations and affairs from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia.

Péter Civin is Telenor Hungary’s new Brand and Marketing Communications Director. He joined Telenor Hungary in 2013 and was responsible for digital services marketing and B2B marketing before his current assignment. Prior to joining Telenor, he held various positions at Microsoft in Ireland and Hungary between 2007 and 2012. He started his career at Kraft Foods and gathered industry experience at several IT and telecommunications companies.