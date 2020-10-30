Ted S. Boone joins Dentons in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Theodore (Ted) S. Boone has joined Dentons in Budapest as of counsel where he will be focusing on complex commercial transactions, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In the course of his practice, Boone will draw on his extensive commercial and legal experience arising from previous leadership positions in the United States and Europe at premier international law firms and one of the Big Four and as a former president and chair of the board of governors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary.

Booneʼs work has involved, among other areas, financial institutions, manufacturing, energy, entertainment, transport, consumer goods, telecom, media, real estate, biotechnology and services.

He is also a member of the faculty of Corvinus University of Budapestʼs School of Business where he teaches in Corvinus Universityʼs National Bank of Hungary sponsored MBA double degree program with the University of Fudan, China.

The expert, who is fluent in German and Hungarian in addition to his native English, is member of the Bars of New York, Washington, D.C., and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Boone holds a law degree from Columbia Universityʼs School of Law and a post-graduate law degree in international commercial law from Eötvös Loránd Universityʼs School of Law. Ted is also a former Adjunct Professor at Georgetown Universityʼs School of Law in Washington, D.C.