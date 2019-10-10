Taylor Wessing names CEE co-head of life sciences

Bence Gaál

Barbora Dubanská has been appointed the new CEE co-head of the life sciences team of international law firm Taylor Wessing alongside partner Dieter Natlacen, the firm tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Barbora Dubanská

Dubanská is an expert in the fields of pharmaceutical, regulatory and antitrust law, the press release says. Taylor Wessing says that she will commute between the firmʼs offices in Vienna and Prague as a number of key pharmaceutical companies have their regional headquarters in the Austrian capital. In addition, she will work on the entire CEE region, cooperating with local Taylor Wessing teams.

The appointment marks the next step in the enhancement of the companyʼs CEE life sciences practice.

"Just a few months ago, Agnieszka Sztoldman in Warsaw became a ‘heavyweight’ addition. Now we are pleased to have Barbora Dubanská as an addition to our team in Prague and Vienna," said CEE Managing Partner Raimund Cancola."The team expansion is also part of Taylor Wessingʼs international strategy to massively expand legal services for this key industry."

Prior to her appointment at Taylor Wessing, Dubanská worked at one of the largest international pharmaceutical companies. Earlier in her career, she primarily advised pharmaceutical, FMCG and German-speaking clients with a focus on regulatory issues in international law firms in Prague, London, and Munich.

She studied law in several European cities, as well as in Australia, and acquired an LL.M. degree from Cambridge University. She also holds a masterʼs degree in Healthcare Administration from the Advance Institute in Prague. She is fluent in Czech, German, English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.