Szecskay lawyer to advise European Commission

BBJ

The European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition – the EU’s antitrust enforcer – has selected Szecskay competition lawyer Sam Baldwin to serve as a non-governmental advisor, the law firm has told the Budapest Business Journal.

Baldwin will form part of a panel advising the Commission in connection with its work in the International Competition Network (ICN). The ICNʼs mission is to advocate the adoption of superior standards and procedures in competition policy around the world, formulate proposals for procedural and substantive convergence, and seek to facilitate effective international cooperation to the benefit of member agencies, consumers and economies worldwide, the law firm says.

“It’s a privilege to be working with the Commission and in the ICN,” Baldwin tells the BBJ. “Although a lot of my work as a lawyer is representing companies against competition authorities, I’m a strong supporter of competition policy. The ICN works tirelessly to find the best ways to get competition law right and its great to be able to contribute to that.”

The firm’s managing partner, András Szecskay, and antitrust practice group head, Anikó Keller, say they are are delighted with the appointment. “Competition law and policy is playing an increasingly important role in Hungary, as in every country,” they say in a joint statement.

“Being selected to advise the European Commission is a real testament to our standing in the international competition law community. We are pleased to be contributing to the ICN’s work and It also benefits our Hungarian clients as it helps us spot enforcement trends and developments early.”