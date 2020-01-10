Szecskay Attorneys at Law appoints new partner

Bence Gaál

Szecskay Attorneys at Law announced the promotion of Adrienn Tar to partnership, with the expert now responsible for the firmʼs corporate practice management and corporate services, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Adrienn Tar

Tar provides professional advice on company establishment and practical tailored solutions regarding implementation. Her field of expertise comprises everything from labor to contract law and licensing questions.

Tar supports a wide range of clients, ranging from startups to large established multi-nationals. Her transactional and long-term clients include Arriva Hungary Zrt., Reckitt Benckiser, New Frontier, and many others.

Recently she has also focused on mediation in shareholders’ disputes and solving problems amicably among business partners, the press release says.

"Adrienn Tar is an extremely capable and highly regarded member of our firm," says András Szecskay, founder and Managing Partner at Szecskay Attorneys at Law. "She truly exhibits the key strength of our firm which is clear and human communication with our clients which enables her to build up deep trust that results in long-term business relationships. Clients simply feel safe in her hands"

"I consider organic growth and the almost equal gender balance in our partnership team as a long-term strategy to our success as one of the leading business law firms in Hungary," he adds.