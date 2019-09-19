Sükösd joins DLA Piper Hungary as head of competition law

Bence Gaál

Péter Sükösd, winner of Wolters Kluwer’s 2018 Compliance Lawyer of the Year Award, has joined the Hungarian team of DLA Piper as head of competition law, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Sükösd previously worked as head of legal and compliance at Metro Cash & Carry Hungary, where he was responsible for managing litigation related to the business activities of the company.

As a competition law and compliance expert, Sükösd has 17 years of experience. He began his career in 2002 at the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH), spending more than a decade in various management positions. During this period, he also served as a national expert at the European Commission, and as a policy analyst at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) between September 2007 and April 2009.

As a senior legal manager of British American Tobacco between 2012 and 2015, Sükösd was responsible for the antitrust and compliance matters of the Hungarian and Croatian subsidiaries of the company.

Two years ago, he co-founded the Hungarian Corporate Compliance Society, where he currently serves as vice president. He also acts as co-president of the Hungarian Trade Association. He was named Compliance Lawyer of the Year at Wolters Kluwer’s Lawyer Awards Gala in 2018.

“The Hungarian team at DLA Piper is glad to welcome an excellent and experienced professional,” says András Posztl, country managing partner of DLA Piper Hungary. “We hope that by combining the values and qualities of our office and his skills and expertise, Péter will manage a successful practice.”

At the Wolters Kluwer Lawyer Awards Gala, the competition law team of DLA Piper Hungary received the Team of the Year Award in 2018, the press release notes.



“DLA Piper possesses an esteemed competition team with exemplary know-how at hand,” observes Sükösd. “I am certain that our work with both colleagues and clients will be highly successful.”