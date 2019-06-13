SPB Investment names premium banking director

Bence Gaál

Sándor Szabó, former head of MKB Private Banking, will continue his career as premium banking director of SPB Investment, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 45-year-old expert has more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international banking.

Szabó graduated from Budapest University of Economics (now Corvinus University of Budapest) with a degree in finance in 1997. After graduation, until 2006, he worked for K&H Bank and Citibank in treasury and corporate areas.

From June 2006, Szabó worked for three years as a liaison officer for the KBC Group in Brussels. Subsequently, from April 2009, he worked at K&H Bank as private banking director for eight years, gaining extensive knowledge of the needs of private banking clientele, and increasing the assets managed by the business unit from HUF 80 billion to HUF 200 bln.

From June 2017 until February this year, Szabó managed MKB Private Banking, the second largest player on the domestic private banking sector. Over this period, assets held by MKB Bankʼs key customers increased to over HUF 540 bln, a growth exceeding the market average.

With the arrival of Szabó, SPB Investment is now looking to give a further boost to its premium banking business, which manages nearly HUF 7 bln in assets for more than 400 customers.