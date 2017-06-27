Skanska names new projects director

BBJ

Mariusz Wieczorek has been appointed new Projects Director of Skanska Property Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Wieczorek moved to Budapest from Skanska Poland, bringing his knowledge and expertise in managing complex development projects. He reports directly to Marcin Łapiński – Managing Director of Skanska Property Hungary and Romania.

“I am glad that Mariusz joined our team,” said Łapiński. “His extensive knowledge in project management is extremely valuable for our ambitious development plans. I strongly believe that with Mariusz’s help we’ll be able to utilize even more cross-country synergies which Skanska offers by its global presence.”

Wieczorek has vast experience in project management and a wide range of knowledge of commercial developments, according to the press release. Born in Poland, he started his career in the United States, later moving back to Europe, Skanska says. As Senior Project Manager at Skanska, he was responsible for full project development of a number of office buildings in Poland.

“For me it is a pleasure to join the Hungarian team and to be a part of this fruitful and prospective knowledge-sharing opportunity within Skanska. I am sure that the experience gained on our projects in Poland will strengthen the business plan development activities here in Budapest,” said Wieczorek.

Skanska Property Hungary has 30 years of experience on the Hungarian market and during this time has developed 178,000 square meters of commercial space (office and retail). Mill Park, the company’s new project located in District 9, will be delivered in the second or third quarter of 2018.