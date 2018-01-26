Skanska Commercial Development Europe welcomes new VP

BBJ

Real estate developer Skanska Commercial Development Europe has appointed Stuart Beety senior vice president of its business development department. He simultaneously joins the management team of the commercial development unit of Skanska for Central and Eastern Europe.

Stuart Beety has 20 years of experience on the real estate and financial markets, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Prior to his new position, he was a member of the management team at Credit Suisse, in charge of real estate strategy and portfolio management. Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley in New York and London.

In his new position, Beety will coordinate business development and market development in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania. He will strengthen international tenant commitments and long-term partnerships with clients from the U.K. and other Western markets searching for office space in Central and Eastern Europe.