Shell names new country chair

Bence Gaál

Shell Hungary, which represents an international energy company Royal Dutch Shell on the Hungarian market, announced the appointment of Andrea Istenesné Solti as its new country chair, the highest country representative of the parent company in Hungary.

Andrea Istenesné Solti

She has been fulfilling her role since the beginning of January 2020.

Her predecessor, Andrea Bujdosó, decided to step down in order to focus on the growth agenda in her current business role as retail sales manager for Hungary and Slovenia. She remains a member of the board of directors of Shell Hungary.

Solti joined Shell in 1993 after completing her study at the Corvinus University of Budapest at the Faculty of International Business. During her career in Shell, she held various local and international leadership positions. In addition to her role as country chair and the chairman of the board, she will continue to act as human resources manager for Central and Eastern Europe, Shell says.

She is a member of the board of the Hungarian Business Leaders Forum, where she is an active promoter of the Diversity Charter and the company female mentoring program.

In 2017 she has received the "Leading Women" award by Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary.