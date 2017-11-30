SEED appoints Business Development Director

BBJ

The School for Executive Education and Development (SEED), based in Budapest, has appointed András Kárpáty as Business Development Director, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

In his new position, Kárpáty coordinates recruitment/sales, marketing and PR activities.

Kárpáty previously worked for CEU Business School, where he was in charge of tailored company and international MBA programs. He also supervised all outreach activities, including recruitment, marketing, career and alumni services.