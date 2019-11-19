Schoenherr names head of real estate practice

Bence Gaál

László Krüpl, senior attorney-at-law, has been appointed as the new head of real estate practice in Schoenherrʼs Budapest office, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

László Krüpl

Krüpl is known among peers and clients as a dynamic lawyer successfully advising both local and international clients for more than a decade.

He was praised in legal directories for delivering an "excellent performance" and referred to as a hands-on advisor who "gets the job done".

His main field of practice is real estate transactions. He also regularly supports clients in greenfield investments into Hungary, from the location selection, through the due diligence process, land acquisition as well as in the construction phase.

"Expanding our real estate team with a designated head with international expertise is the next step in the process of further strengthening our Hungarian practice," said Michael Lagler, managing partner of Schoenherr. "We are excited to have László on board."

Krüpl graduated from ELTE Law School, Budapest and undertook LL.M studies at the Georg-August-University, Göttingen. He started his career at the real estate practice of a leading international law firm in Hungary, continuing his specialization in the Budapest outsets of other international firms.

In his last position, he was responsible to introduce the real estate "one-stop-shop" services to clients, thus gaining practical expertise also of the tax and financial aspects of the real estate market.

The expert also taught real estate law at ELTE István Bibó College of Law in Budapest (2010-2016). Lászlóʼs working languages are English and German.