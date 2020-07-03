SBGK announces 3 new partner promotions

Bence Gaál

SBGK Attorneys at Law announced the promotion of three of its attorneys at law, Boglárka Borbély, Ádám György and Krisztián Osztopáni to partners, increasing the total number of partners at the firm to 11.

Top: Boglárka Borbély (left) and Ádám György. Bottom: Krisztián Osztopáni.

All three new partners have been working at SBGK as attorneys at law for many years.

Boglárka Borbély graduated from the Faculty of Law of Eötvös Loránd University in 2012. Firstly, she worked at a law firm engaged in civil, commercial, and banking law, then she obtained experience in the central administration in Hungary and in the United Kingdom. She joined SBGK in 2014. After passing the bar exam, she became the leader of a team of attorneys and junior associates. She is an accredited public procurement consultant since 2016 and she obtained a degree as a lawyer specialized in public procurement in 2020.

Ádám György also holds a law degree from Eötvös Loránd University, and an LL.M. degree in Intellectual Property and Competition Law from Munich Intellectual Property Law Center. After gaining experience in several foreign law firms, he returned to Budapest and started his Hungarian legal career as an attorney. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at ELTE University. He has recently been involved in complex IP contentious cases and he represented a client before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In 2020, the WTR 1000 and Legal 500 publications included him as a rising star on the market, while according to iam Patent 1000, he is a leading individual in patent litigation. In 2018, he was elected in the New Membership Committee of the Budapest Bar Association. He is also a mentor of the Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency and the leader of the Legal Committee of Young Entrepreneurs Association Hungary (FIVOSZ).

Krisztián Osztopáni received his law degree from the University of Pécs in 2010. He started his legal career at the Data Protection Commissioner of Hungary in 2011, then he worked as a data protection expert at the National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH). During the time what he spent at the authority, he was the rapporteur for more than seven hundred cases, which covered the whole area of data protection. With six years of professional experience, he joined SBGK in April 2018, where he established a unique data protection and data privacy practice group. Krisztián provides a full scope of legal advice on data protection and data privacy and he serves as a data protection officer (DPO) at some of his clients. He has been a regular lecturer at ELTE University since 2015, where he gives lectures on data protection. He is one of the authors of the newly published Commentary of GDPR, published by Wolters Kluwer.

Commenting on the three appointments, SBGK president Katalin Szamosi said, "The appointment of three excellent young colleagues as a partner is not only a recognition of their efforts and work, but also a milestone in the life of the firm. This is the first time that three colleagues have been promoted as partners at the same time, moreover from three different legal areas. This is proof and confirmation of work of many years which have led SBGK Attorneys at Law to become an innovative and trustworthy professional partner in other areas of business law, beyond intellectual property law."

The appointments are effective as of March 19. SBGK says that it postponed the announcement of its partner promotions due to the coronavirus pandemic.