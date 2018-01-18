SAS Hungary welcomes new managing director

BBJ

Starting from January 1, Tibor Loncsár has taken over the position of managing director at SAS Hungary, the local office of the multinational developer of analytics software, from Tibor Musza, who founded the office 25 years ago.

Under the supervision of Musza, SAS Hungary set up a customer base which includes the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), Central Statistical Office (KSH), OTP Bank, MKB Bank, Erste Bank and others.

Loncsár is a graduate of Budapest University of Technology and Economics and took courses at the University of Texas at Austin. He acquired management experience over more than 20 years, in various positions at Microsoft, Dubai eGovernment, oil and gas firm MOL, and telecom companies in Hungary, Canada and Switzerland.

In his spare time, Loncsár builds remote control cars with his 19-year-old son, which have won several European competitions.