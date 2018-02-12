RSM names head of new M&A business unit

BBJ

Professional services firm RSM Hungary is expanding its business to include a mergers and acquisitions, company assessment and financing unit, to be led by Levente Almási. RSM is launching its new business unit based on growing transaction activity on both the local and global markets.

Almási has 18 years of experience in company acquisitions, sales, assessments and implementations. During the last five years, he was CEO at Concorde MB Partners, and before that manager of PwCʼs M&A business unit, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Almási has overseen projects in multiple sectors, including automotive, steel, retail, wholesale, IT, healthcare, services, manufacturing and construction.

RSM Hungary now claims to be able to cover every significant stage of a corporate acquisition or sales process, from legal and financial screening, legal advice, exposure of risk factors, optimal corporate structure from both business and taxation aspects, and preparation and full management of the acquisition or sale process, according to the press release.